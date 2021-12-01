Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 1, 2021 - 9:18am

Photos: Village of Bergen in the Christmas spirit

posted by Virginia Kropf in bergen, news.

img-0365.jpg

The Village of Bergen ushered in the holiday season with a tree lighting and fire truck parade on Monday night.

The parade started at 6:30 p.m. at the fire hall and traveled throughout the village, ending in Hickory Park where Santa and Mrs. Claus placed a wreath on the veteran’s memorial.

Along the parade route, elves passed out gift bags to children, containing hot cocoa, candy canes, and a cookie. The Bergen Business and Civic Association put together 350 bags of goodies to be handed out along the parade route, according to mayor Anna Marie Barclay.

A stop was made in Ward Park, for the annual lighting of the Christmas tree. A limited number of artificial trees are set up there for village residents or businesses to decorate.

Submitted photos.  Top photo:  The Sapienza children are eager to help the Bergen Fire Department decorate its trucks for a parade through the village Monday night.

img-0369.jpg

Trish Hemmerl-Plucknette donned a Santa hat to video Bergen’s Christmas parade Monday night.

img-0367.jpg

Santa hangs from one of Bergen Fire Department’s trucks, which was decorated for a Christmas parade Monday night.

santa_at_memorial.jpg

Bergen’s Christmas parade Monday night ended in Hickory Park, where Santa and Mrs. Claus placed a wreath on the veteran’s memorial.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

October 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button