Photos: Village of Bergen in the Christmas spirit

The Village of Bergen ushered in the holiday season with a tree lighting and fire truck parade on Monday night.

The parade started at 6:30 p.m. at the fire hall and traveled throughout the village, ending in Hickory Park where Santa and Mrs. Claus placed a wreath on the veteran’s memorial.

Along the parade route, elves passed out gift bags to children, containing hot cocoa, candy canes, and a cookie. The Bergen Business and Civic Association put together 350 bags of goodies to be handed out along the parade route, according to mayor Anna Marie Barclay.

A stop was made in Ward Park, for the annual lighting of the Christmas tree. A limited number of artificial trees are set up there for village residents or businesses to decorate.

Submitted photos. Top photo: The Sapienza children are eager to help the Bergen Fire Department decorate its trucks for a parade through the village Monday night.

Trish Hemmerl-Plucknette donned a Santa hat to video Bergen’s Christmas parade Monday night.

Santa hangs from one of Bergen Fire Department’s trucks, which was decorated for a Christmas parade Monday night.

Bergen’s Christmas parade Monday night ended in Hickory Park, where Santa and Mrs. Claus placed a wreath on the veteran’s memorial.