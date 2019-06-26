Plexiglass window painting -- 'jewel' of Bergen's Sage Pavilion -- is dedicated

BERGEN -- A plexiglass window painting by artist David Burke (in photo above) was dedicated in Bergen’s Sage Pavilion last week. Titled "Technicolor Woodland Sunset," the work was completed thanks to a Ripple grant from the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council.

About 25 people attended the dedication ceremony in which the artwork was unveiled.

Those present included the mayor, village administrator Cortney Gale, town councilwoman Anne Sapienza, village trustees Bob Fedele and Vickie Almquist, Jodi Fisher from GO ART! and friends and family of Burke. Fisher is coordinator of the Decentralized Grant Program, which provided funds for the art work.

The window is the “jewel” of the Sage Pavilion, said Bergen Mayor Anna Marie Barclay.

The Sage Pavilion was created when the village allowed the Department of Public Works to rehabilitate its old, deteriorating water pump building and turn it into an all-season pavilion, which Barclay said has become the hub of the community.

On May 5, the village was awarded the New York Conference of Mayors Local Government Achievement Award for its innovation and efficiency exhibited by the project. By that date, the Sage Pavilion had already hosted 65 events by local residents.

Photo by Virginia Kropf.