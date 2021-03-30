Saturday was busy for the Easter Bunny and his crew in Bergen

BERGEN – Children in Bergen got to take part in an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday in Hickory Park, although it was not in the traditional format.

The event is an annual tradition in Bergen, in which children usually hunt for eggs by age group.

This year, however, due to COVID-19, children stayed in their cars and parents drove by and the Easter Bunny (aka Tom Tieffel) and his helpers, Village of Bergen Mayor Anna Marie Barclay, Connie Tieffel, Anne Sapienza, and Jody and Sandy Partridge handed out bags of filled Easter eggs.

Kids got to see the Easter Bunny and then quickly checked to see if their bag contained a Golden Egg. If so, they were driven to the prize table to collect a special surprise.

The Easter Egg Hunt is sponsored by the Bergen Business and Civic Association.

Photos by Virginia Kropf.

Top photo: Easter Bunny, aka Tom Tieffel, waits by bags of prizes in Hickory Park for this year's drive-thru Easter Egg "hunt" in Bergen.

Below, from left, Village of Bergen Mayor Anna Marie Barclay, Connie Tieffel, the Easter Bunny (aka Tom Tieffel), Anne Sapienza, and Jody and Sandy Partridge are all decked out and ready for the Easter Egg drive-thru event in Bergen’s Hickory Park on Saturday.