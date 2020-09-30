Village of Bergen residents bid good riddance to electronic waste last Saturday

A steady stream of cars and trucks filed into the parking lot of Hickory Park on Saturday, Sept. 26, to rid themselves of unwanted televisions, computers, monitors and more.

Mayor Anna Marie Barclay said Village of Bergen Park Committee has a list of community service projects they feel would benefit the village residents. Recycling electronic waste was one of them.

“Residents had been requesting an opportunity to dispose of these materials, and our committee took on the task,” Barclay said. “Sunnking Recycling from Brockport was able to give us a date in September. They delivered the pallets and boxes, and the committee volunteers did the rest. They set up the collection area and helped folks unload their unusable electronics.”

Barclay added the residents were very happy to be rid of their old electronics.

The pallets and boxes were stored by the village until Monday, when a Sunnking tractor-trailer came and picked up 15 full 4-by-4-foot boxes.

The Park Committee and Tree Board shared additional news that they have just received notification they will be receiving a $1,000 New York State Urban Forestry Council Tree City USA Reward Grant. The money will be used for a tree planting project to replace five of the dead or diseased trees removed from village parks this year.

The Village of Bergen has achieved Tree City status every year since 2011, the mayor said.

Photos by Virginia Kropf.

Top photo: Members of Bergen’s Park Committee/Tree Board stand with a row of boxes of e-waste collected on Saturday. Kneeling in front are Lynn Wilkins, Mayor Anna Marie Barclay and Debra Catalino. Standing from left are Vickie Almquist, Colleen Clarke, Todd Cargill and David Catalino.

Below, Todd Cargill, a member of Bergen’s Park Committee/Tree Board, walks across the parking lot lined with boxes of e-waste, which was collected on Saturday.