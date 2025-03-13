Genesee Tourism: It's Maple Time in Genesee County

Did you know that New York State is home to the largest resource of tappable maple trees in the United States?

New York State Maple Weekends provide a chance for the public to visit farms to learn about the maple sugar making processes and traditions, and to provide a chance to taste pure maple syrup in its many forms – right from the source. Visit one of the over 2,000 maple sugar makers in New York State this Maple Weekend.

This event, organized and sponsored by the New York State Maple Producers’ Association, will be held on March 22, 23 & 29, 30, 2025.

We hope you'll enjoy the taste of the season by visiting our local maple producers this month!

Maple Farms & Sugarhouses

Junior’s Maple | 9280 Alexander Road (Rt. 98), Batavia

Anytime!

Started in 2014, Junior's Maple Products welcomes visitors and locals to stop by the sugar house anytime to purchase maple syrup from their "breezeway" by leaving cash or check in the box. To explore this maple farm and to see the maple syrup process, be sure to call ahead to make sure they're in: 585-813-6446.

Mudrzynski Homestead | 6982 Norton Rd, Elba

March 22, 23, 29 & 30 from 10-4

Join for an open house to learn how the Mudrzynski's syrup is made. Watch demonstrations how the evaporator works, enjoy maple syrup tastings, and shop for both maple syrup and honey.



Randall’s Maple Products | 10307 Smithley Road, Alexander

March 22, 23, 29 & 30 from 10-4

Set in a picturesque farm setting adorned with a pond, the Randalls make delicious maple syrup for all to enjoy! During Maple Weekend, visitors will be taken through the process of making maple syrup. Antique maple syrup equipment and a B&O Caboose will be outside near a pond. A few things to note: The number of visitors in the sugarhouse at one time will be limited. While they love pets, please do not bring them along. Some pathways may be muddy and/or icy - be sure to dress accordingly. For inquiries, please call 585-547-3596.

Sweet Dream Maple Farm | 1116 Reynolds Road, Corfu

March 22, 23, 29 & 30 from 10-4

Sweet Dream Maple Farm produces pure NYS Maple Syrup from hundreds of trees owned by friends and neighbors and tapped the old-fashioned way - with buckets. Feel at home in their 200-year-old barn while you learn more about how they collect, and boil maple sap every spring to bring you the freshest maple syrup. You will see their modern evaporator boiling sap with a wood fire just like folks did centuries ago. Tour the maple kitchen to see where all the goodies (like maple cream and maple sugar shapes) are made.

If you have trouble getting around, they have easy access to an observation floor above maple operation so you can still experience the process.

A food truck will be on-site for lunch and will feature maple hot dogs and maple cannoli's! For inquiries, please call 585-356-2669.

Three Leaf Maple Farm | 11000 Chaddock Road, Alexander

March 22, 23, 29 & 30 from 10-4

The Three Leaf Maple group is dedicated to producing high-quality maple syrup and maple treats. They use sustainable harvesting practices to ensure the health and longevity of the maple trees, and they take great care in the processing and bottling of their products to ensure maximum flavor and quality. Their maple syrup is perfect for pancakes, waffles, and ice cream, while their maple treats make for a delicious and unique snack.

Maple Events

Maple Sugar Festival | Genesee Country Village & Museum, Mumford 3/21, 3/22, 3/23, 3/28, 3/29, 3/30 | 10 am – 3 pm Discover the history of maple sugaring at this immersive festival! Visit the Sugarhouse, see 19th-century techniques in action, and sample maple treats. Enjoy pancakes and sausages with museum-made syrup, maple-themed bites at Depot Restaurant, and craft beverages at the Freight House Pub. Don’t miss the Whistlestop Bread Sale from 1 – 3 p.m. daily! Buy tickets online to save $1. Adult Members: $14 | Adults: $16 | Youth Members: $11 | Youth: $13 | Children 2 & under: FREE Maple Weekend Pancake Breakfast | Baldwin’s Country Store, Alexander 3/22 | 9 am – 1 pm

3/29 | 10 am – 1 pm Gather for a cozy, maple-filled breakfast at Baldwin’s Country Store! Savor buckwheat pancakes, homemade maple breakfast sausage, and locally sourced maple products from Sage Family Maple. A delicious way to celebrate Maple Weekend!