Genesee Tourism: Your Guide to Outdoor Dining in Genesee County

Check out these highlights of Al Fresco dining locations in Genesee County. Whether it’s a quick bite between stops or a fine waterfront evening, there's a restaurant with outdoor seating for every palate. From cozy country diners to romantic dinners for two, delicious is the name of the game in these parts. Whether it be steaks and pasta, pizza and wings, or local favorites like beef on weck and the infamous “garbage plate” - there is one thing we know how to do in Genesee County, and it’s eat!

Batavia, NY

Batavia's Original Pizzeria

Enjoy classic pizzas, pastas, calzones, and more at Batavia’s Original Pizzeria. Families and large groups are welcome, and kids will love making their own pizzas. The screened-in patio is perfect for summer dining. With gluten-free and vegetarian options available, there's something for everyone!

Copperhead Creek Bar

A country-themed bar featuring live music, pool, and darts. The menu includes pulled pork sliders, burgers, pizza, salads, and more. Enjoy the fun atmosphere and outdoor seating.

Eden Café & Bakeshop

Genesee County's first and only vegan restaurant offers pub favorites with a vegan twist. Try the Carrot Dog, Cauliflower Wings, and house-made juices. Enjoy outdoor seating, and don’t forget guilt-free desserts like Cashew Cheesecake or a Brownie!

Main Street Pizza Company

Enjoy fresh air, a view of Downtown Batavia's vibrant Main Street, and pizza! Try hot subs, cold subs, calzones, paninis, and specialty "Subzoni." Try one (or several) of the 32 wing flavors, or order from their extensive menu of Italian-American specialties.

Miss Batavia Diner

Enjoy friendly service and iconic diner fare at this locally owned gem. Miss Batavia offers homemade dishes like Pittsburgh Steak and Olympian Chicken Salad. The outdoor patio provides a perfect spot for a relaxing meal in the fresh air. Fast, friendly service ensures a delightful dining experience every time.

O'Lacy's Irish Pub

This quaint pub offers American cuisine with an Irish flair. Enjoy a full-service bar with 16 premium taps and homemade chips and dips in their outdoor seating area.

Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant

Savor fresh and homemade authentic Mexican food on Rancho Viejo newly developed outdoor patio. Don’t miss their margarita flight – choose from six great flavors!

Roman's

Experience traditional Italian dining with wood-fired pizza, cocktails, and one of the best wine lists in the area. The outdoor seating area is perfect for a relaxing meal.

T.F. Brown's Restaurant

Open daily for lunch and dinner, T.F. Brown's offers WNY favorites like wings and beef on weck. The patio is ideal for enjoying their robust entertainment schedule.

Terry Hills Golf Course, Restaurant & Banquet Facility

Voted the #1 public golf course in WNY, Terry Hills offers a picturesque setting for dining. Their patio is the best around for enjoying a meal after a round of golf or cocktails with friends!

The Coffee Press

Stop by The Coffee Press for specialty drinks, teas, smoothies, and quick breakfast and lunch options. Their outdoor seating is perfect for enjoying a sunny day.

Corfu & Darien, NY

Indian Falls Log Cabin Restaurant

This local favorite offers fantastic views and delicious dishes like beef on weck and BBQ. The outdoor seating provides a great spot to relax and enjoy the countryside.

My Saloon

Western New York's best-kept secret offers homemade food, soups, beef on weck, salads, and chicken wings. The friendly staff, atmosphere, and outdoor patio make it a great stop before heading to Six Flags Darien Lake, the Finger Lakes, or Letchworth State Park.

LeRoy & Stafford, NY

Farmer's Creekside Tavern & Inn

Nestled on the banks of Oatka Creek, Farmer's Creekside offers casual and fine dining with beautiful views. Enjoy a drink by the waterfront or dine on the elevated decks. Live music on select dates makes for an unforgettable evening.

LeRoy Country Club

LeRoy Country Club features an 18-hole golf course and a wonderful restaurant. Enjoy trivia night every Wednesday and dine on their patio while soaking in the serene view.

Red Osier Landmark Restaurant

This historic restaurant serves over a ton of top quality, aged, and well-marbled prime rib each week. Enjoy your meal on the newly built outdoor patio, which also hosts local bands on select evenings.

Smokin' Eagle BBQ & Brew

Slow-smoked BBQ and craft beer at this laid-back spot – what could be better!? The patio offers a scenic view of Oatka Creek, making it a perfect place to unwind with live music.

The Tiny Piney

This bungalow shanty-style pub offers cold drinks, awesome burgers, and a place where friends hang out. Enjoy their outdoor volleyball courts and casual dining.

Oakfield, NY

Caryville Inn

Caryville's outdoor patio offers a delightful dining experience with various lunch and dinner options. Savor their slow-roasted prime rib, classic fish fry, or chicken cordon bleu while enjoying the charming outdoor ambiance. Perfect for a relaxing meal in the fresh air!

Pavilion, NY

BW's Restaurant at Davis Countryside Meadows

After a day on the greens, BW's Restaurant offers hearty cuisine and an on-site bar to quench your thirst. Enjoy the perfect mix of golf and food in a relaxing outdoor setting.

