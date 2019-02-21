Family forced out of home after basement fire on Clifton Avenue, Batavia

The City of Batavia Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 33 Clifton Ave., Batavia, a little after 3 a.m., Thursday.

Residents evacuated the single-family home prior to the fire department's arrival. Smoke was reported inside the residence.



City Fire requested a 2nd alarm and declared a working structure fire.



Crews from Alexander's Fast team and Elba Fire responded while the Town of Batavia was on standby in their hall.



According to Chief Napolitano with the City of Batavia Fire Department, a working fire was discovered in the basement.



"There was a mother and daughter along with a granddaughter in the house," Napolitano said.



"They received assistance from the Salvation Army, and the home is deemed uninhabitable at this time because of the damage in the basement to the furnace and the hot water tank and associated plumbing and electrical with those units."



One resident walked down the driveway holding a dog. According to City Fire, several cats were still inside.



The fire was under control in about 30 minutes.



Chief Napolitano says the fire is currently under investigation and the cause has yet to be determined.