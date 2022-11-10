Local Matters

November 10, 2022 - 12:53pm

John Kennedy student gets surprise ride to school on Ladder 15

posted by Alecia Kaus in John Kennedy School, news, schools, education, City Fire.

20221110_080654.jpg

A surprise ride to school on Ladder 15

Madelyn Alford, the second-place winner from John Kennedy School in Group 2 (2-3rd grade) of the City Fire, Fire Prevention Coloring Contest, had a big surprise today.

Alford received a ride to school on City Ladder 15 on Thursday morning.

First-place winner, Kylie Lutey of St. Joseph's School, who had won previously,  decided to defer her ride to the second-place winner.

Photo: Lt. Bob Tedford, Madelyn Alford, and Firefighter Brian Fix. Photo by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.

20221110_080814.jpg

