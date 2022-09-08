Woman flown to ECMC for treatment following accident on Route 77 in Darien

According to Deputy Robert Henning with the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, an SUV facing west on McVean road failed to yield at the stop sign at Route 77 and was struck by a box truck that was traveling south on Route 77.

The female driver of the SUV, in her late 70s, may have suffered a medical event and was conscious and alert, but transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC. The male driver of the box truck, in his early 60s, suffered cuts to the face and was transported to ECMC via ambulance.

According to Deputy Henning, the driver of the SUV will be charged with failure to yield.

Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.