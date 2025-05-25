Column: Old photos and cherished memories of Batavia in the 1960s and 70s

I have written many articles about Batavia's history using the Genesee County History Department, Ruth M. McEvoy's book, The History of the City of Batavia, the Holland Land Office Museum, and the Richmond Memorial Library. I have also enjoyed sharing my memories growing up in Batavia. I am always looking for topics to write about.

I recalled watching the 60s, two popular TV shows, Dr. Kildare and Ben Casey. I also remember the nun at St. Joseph's Elementary School slamming the top of my desk as I looked at a picture of Ben Casey, not paying attention to her lesson. I had taped his picture to the inside of my desktop.

I loved the clothing from the '60s and '70s. There was a unique store called Metamorphous, located on Ellicott Street Road. It sold the most incredible bell-bottoms in a brushed corduroy.

I remember when sneakers finally came in colors other than white. You couldn't express your style by wearing a school uniform daily since you had to wear white socks. I remember wearing penny loafers, and I put dimes where the penny was supposed to go.

There was also a phase of wearing a Liz Taylor blouse. It had ruffles on the front and was a welcome change to wear when not in School.

The dance moves included the Twist, the Mashed Potato, the Swim, and the Freddie. We enjoyed simple summers, swimming in the New Pool, participating in the City Parks Program, and attending the Tennis Court Dances at night.

When we were young, there wasn't a Saturday Mass available for parishioners at the various Catholic churches. We attended the 9:15 a.m. children's Sunday Mass and were usually late getting our family of eight ready for church. Girls always had to wear a hat or some covering on their heads. Of course, if you didn't have the chaplet cap of mantilla for Mass, you'd get a bobby pin and pin a Kleenex to your hair. I wore many a Kleenex pinned to my hair as a St. Joseph's School student.

The children from the New York State School for the Blind attended the children's Mass. They sat on the left side of the church and walked to the altar for communion with a small group of students and one student leader holding a teacher's hand.

When Beatlemania hit the United States from England, our music changed. Many other groups followed the Beatles, the Fab Four. We now had music from many English groups, such as The Dave Clark Five, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, The Who, and The Yardbirds, to name a few of the many popular groups from England. Clothing from that era was halter tops, cutoff jeans, wide bell-bottoms, and mini dresses. The hairstyles for boys and girls were long hair. Gone was the traditional boys' haircut.

A favorite memory of mine was when I gathered up my five siblings to have a portrait taken of the six of us. I made an appointment at Lawing Studio, and we all showed up in what we thought were appropriate clothes. We still have that once-in-a-lifetime sibling photo taken for mom. We had it framed and presented it to her on her birthday.

As we were waiting to hear her express her pleasure for this memorable portrait of her children, our soft-spoken mom, who never really raised her voice in our lifetime, was not a fan of her son's long hair, to put it mildly. She didn't like their pork chop sideburns either. We were shocked! She was happy with us girls, who were wearing my clothes.

We always laugh at the photo our mom hated that was never hung in the living room. We would drag it out on holidays and have a good laugh. At a reception at Terry Hill's Restaurant after our mother's funeral Mass, we took out the photo, sat in the exact order we sat in for the original photo back in the 70s, and retook the picture in memory of our beautiful mother.

At 75 years old, I repeat my memories; they are written a little scrambled, but that is how I recall them at my age. We share similar memories, so please feel free to share yours. I am not crazy about being 75, but my memories keep me young.

Submitted photos.