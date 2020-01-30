12th annual Matthew Kota Memorial Blood Drive is this Saturday at Notre Dame

Genesee County residents Jason and Nancy Kota lost their son Matthew in 2008 who died at the age of 17 due to complications from brain surgery.

Twelve years later, they’re still keeping his memory and spirit alive.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, Jason and Nancy Kota along with their children Sean, Sara and Tyler will host the 12th annual Matthew Kota Memorial Blood Drive in his honor at Notre Dame High School.

Time is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The school is located at 73 Union St. in the City of Batavia.

The family gathers every year, with many family members, friends and the general public, to make this blood drive a big community event and scholarships are raised for Notre Dame and Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School.

The Kota family has collected 625 units in their first 11 years of hosting the blood drive in memory of their late son and brother, Matthew.

The public is invited to donate blood for this worthy cause. Proper ID is required. Walk-ins are welcome. For an appointment, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org

There will be a bake sale, too, and donations are accepted to benefit the Matthew Kota Scholarship Fund.