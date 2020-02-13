20th annual winter guard competition 'Fantasic Vision' is at BHS Saturday

Press release:

The Batavia City School District winter guard will host its 20th annual Fantastic Vision winter guard competition on Saturday, Feb. 15, in the Batavia High School gymnasium. Performances begin at 5:15 p.m.

Winter guard performances consist of choreographed dance moves that typically incorporate flags or prop rifles.

This competition will include 18 guards from Western New York and Canada, ranging in skill and age level. It will include two senior guards, four guards in the cadet class that includes Batavia’s junior varsity guard, and three in the Scholastic-A level, to which Batavia’s varsity winter guard was recently elevated. Other guards from this region include two from Medina and two from Gates Chili.

In addition, the Batavia Winter Guards and Boosters in conjunction with the District’s music department,will open the competition with a brief ceremony to honor Batavia’s athletic director, Michael Bromley, for his continued support throughout the 20 years. During his tenure, the Batavia guards grew from one team in the Regional A class to two teams – one junior varsity cadet guard, and one varsity guard that won the Northeast color guard circuit last year and moved up from the A1 class to the Scholastic A class.

Admission for adults is $7, for seniors 65 and older is $6, and for children under 5 is free.