August 27, 2019 - 2:06pm

30th annual Decision-makers Ag Tour is Sept. 18, open to public

posted by Billie Owens in 30th annual decision-makers ag tour, agriculture, business.

From the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce:

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce will host the 30th annual Decision-makers Ag Tour on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

It is open to the public.

The initial tour begins at 8 a.m. at the Kennedy Building at the Genesee County Fairgrounds, 5056 E. Main Street Road, Batavia.

After registration / check-in, breakfast and a quick welcome and discussion with Bill Schreiber, of O-AT-KA Milk Products Co-Operative Inc., attendees will board the bus and be transported to the next location.

The bus will return to the fairgrounds once the tour ends at 12:30 p.m.

The tour will include:

  • Autumn Moon Farm Winery, 7585 W. Bergen Road, Bergen
  • Black Creek Cidery, 6885 Warboys Road, Byron
  • Sweet Life Country Store, 100 S. Main St., Elba

Via email at:   [email protected]

Online by visiting the chamber website's events page here, then click on the button for the ag tour.

Or call the chamber office 585-343-7440.

