30th annual Decision-makers Ag Tour is Sept. 18, open to public

From the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce:

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce will host the 30th annual Decision-makers Ag Tour on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

It is open to the public.

The initial tour begins at 8 a.m. at the Kennedy Building at the Genesee County Fairgrounds, 5056 E. Main Street Road, Batavia.

After registration / check-in, breakfast and a quick welcome and discussion with Bill Schreiber, of ​O-AT-KA Milk Products Co-Operative Inc., attendees will board the bus and be transported to the next location.

The bus will return to the fairgrounds once the tour ends at 12:30 p.m.

The tour will include:

Autumn Moon Farm Winery, 7585 W. Bergen Road, Bergen

Black Creek Cidery, 6885 Warboys Road, Byron

Sweet Life Country Store, 100 S. Main St., Elba

Register

Via email at: [email protected]

Online by visiting the chamber website's events page here, then click on the button for the ag tour.

Or call the chamber office 585-343-7440.