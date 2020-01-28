39th Annual Fashion Show at GCC will be May 2, 'eruption of emotion' through fashion is theme

Press release:

The Fashion Program students at Genesee Community College announced the 39th Annual Fashion Show will take over the Richard C. Call Arena on Saturday, May 2, at 7 p.m. and no one should miss this "Ebullition" in Fashion!

Earlier in the semester, GCC's Fashion Program student Yuuka Sano unveiled the 39th Annual Fashion Show theme as "Ebullition!" (A sudden violent outburst or display; the act, process, or state of boiling or bubbling up. -- Merriam-Webster Dictionary.)

As the theme dictates, this show will be an eruption of emotion expressed through fashion.

Each scene in the show will be connected through a series of introspective garment selections with specific colors and textures to reflect authentic emotions consistent with the Japanese representation "ki do ai raku" meaning happiness, anger, sadness and joy in English.

With an exciting and powerful theme to guide their selections, the students have already begun to audition scene coordinators, marketing, advertising, sponsorships and scene garments. In the coming months, GCC students will build and coordinate more than a dozen scenes for the fast-paced, professionally produced show.

In addition, the Fashion Show student committees are holding Model Tryouts for all ages in GCC's Batavia Campus Forum on:

Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Anyone interested in becoming a GCC Fashion Show Model should email Fashion Show Marketing Committee Member Jess Piper at [email protected] to schedule a tryout timeslot.

Taking full advantage of the 24,000 square foot indoor field house in the Richard C. Call Arena, "Ebullition" will accommodate up to 2,000 guests and offer ample parking.

This year's students are planning a fully immersive production, which includes preshow interviews and photo ops featuring the coordinators of each scene, and a post-show party and vendor market. Currently, students are seeking vendors to participate in this portion of the program.

There are industry-exclusive sponsorship opportunities available that include public recognition and promotional value. Any business, organization, or individual interested in supporting this year's Fashion Show should contact Debbie Mancuso at (585) 345-6830 or via email at [email protected] today.

Tickets to the show will go on sale in February -- watch here for details.

The show is also live-streamed around the world.

The Fashion Program at GCC has always been a flagship for the college. The knowledge and experience of the faculty and their dedication to their students has produced quality and professional workplace candidates and well-prepared transfer students since the program's inception more than 40 years ago.

Recently, GCC renewed its articulation agreement with LIM for students in the Fashion Business: Merchandising A.A.S. program. Students who complete the track and degree can seamlessly transfer to LIM to complete their B.B.A. in Fashion Merchandising, Visual Merchandising, Marketing or Management.

In addition, GCC is very excited to announce a new articulation agreement with Cazenovia College. This agreement provides a seamless transfer opportunity for GCC's Fashion Business: Merchandising A.A.S. students to Cazenovia's Fashion Merchandising B.P.S. and for GCC's Fashion Business: Fashion Design A.A.S. students to Cazenovia's Fashion Design B.F.A. degree program.