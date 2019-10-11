October 11, 2019 - 2:29pm
A peek at the dinner menu for the premier of Jeanne's Table at GO ART!
posted by Billie Owens in Jeanne's Table, GO ART!, Culinary Arts, news.
Here's a menu announcement for next Thursday's premier of Jeanne’s Table at GO ART!
This first eight-course Small Plates dinner will celebrate the local Fall Harvest and it promises to be a memorable experience! Cost is $60 per person and seating is limited to 20 people.
Here are some of the items that will be on the Oct. 17 menu:
- Fresh rosemary, sea bass, bacon and ciabatta kebabs
- Roasted Fall vegetables with chimichurri
- Smoky peppered pork loin with apple slaw
- Autumn herbed shrimp
- Salted caramel-pear gallette with vanilla-scented cream
- Lemon-thyme sorbet
Sign up today to reserve your seat and experience the rest of this delicious menu!
Craft beer and wine will be available at GO ART’s 2.0.1 Tavern, and there are multiple art exhibitions for you to view during your visit!
Please click on this link to register for this or other future Jeanne's Table events.