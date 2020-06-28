Local Matters

June 28, 2020 - 2:12pm

Accident at Le Roy Service Center prompts verbal altercation

posted by Billie Owens in news, Le Roy, scanner, accidents.

A two-vehicle accident is reported at 100 Main St., Le Roy, the Le Roy Service Center. The property-damage accident involved a pickup truck towing a camping trailer and a white SUV.

The drivers got into a verbal altercation and the pickup truck allegedly attempted to leave the scene, then when a Le Roy officer arrived and is out with the operators now.

No injuries reported.

UPDATE 2:13 p.m.: "Things have calmed down," reports the officer. "Minor MVA." He's leaving the scene and another officer is taking over to write the report.

