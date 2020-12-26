Local Matters

December 26, 2020 - 11:14pm

Accident in Le Roy reported on Griswold Road

posted by Billie Owens in Le Roy, news, accidents, scanner.

A motor-vehicle accident involving a tree, with one person sustaining a possible leg and neck injury, is reported in Le Roy on Griswold Road, just west of Route 19. The patient is conscious and alert. Le Roy Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding. First responders report roads are icy.

UPDATE 11:15 p.m.: Chief on scene reports the patient is out of the vehicle.

UPDATE 11:17 p.m.: The Le Roy assignment is back in service.

Upcoming

