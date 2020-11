Accident reported in Darien on Walker Road

A motor-vehicle accident is reported in Darien at 2198 Walker Road. A black mini van is in a ditch. Darien fire and ambulance are responding.

A Mercy rig is also called in non-emergency mode. A first responder reports occupants are out; minor injuries.

The location is between Smithley and Simonds roads.

UPDATE 5:16 p.m.: A flatbed tow is called for the Chrysler mini van.

UPDATE 5:19 p.m.: Mercy's response is cancelled by command.