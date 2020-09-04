Accident reported on Clinton Street in the city

A motor-vehicle accident is reported at 41 Clinton St., Batavia. There are injuries and it is blocking traffic. The location is between East Avenue and Grandview Terrace. City fire, Mercy medics and police are responding.

UPDATE 4:52 p.m.: A first responder says this is a three-car accident and one of the vehicles is in the middle of the roadway, blocking traffic.

UPDATE 5:05 p.m.: Three flatbed tows are called to the scene.

UPDATE 5:23 p.m.: This was a rear-end chain-reaction accident involving four vehicles. According to witnesses at the scene, there was a line of cars southbound on Clinton Street, stopped at East Avenue, waiting their turn to go. The fourth vehicle, a white Nissan Murano, failed to stop and struck a Ken Barrett auto dealership van, which slammed into dark Chrysler 200, which in turn struck a dark-colored Ford Escape. The Ford Escape driver told the Chrysler driver that "it wasn't her fault" so she "wasn't sticking aound," and she left before first responders arrived. The Ken Barrett employee suffered minor injuries and was transported to UMMC by Mercy ambulance. The police officer at the scene would not speak to a reporter so we do not know whether the Nissan Murano driver was cited. The assignment to Clinton Street is back in service.