Accident reported on eastbound Thruway

A two-car accident with minor injuries is reported on the eastbound Thruway at mile marker 384.8. Le Roy fire and ambulance are responding.

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.: Bergen's ambulance is responding instead, as mutual aid for Le Roy's call.

UPDATE 12:19 p.m.: A second ambulance was also en route to the accident, but command just cancelled both. No injuries reported; no transport required.

UPDATE 12:27 p.m.: The Le Roy assignment is back in service.