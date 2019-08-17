Local Matters

August 17, 2019 - 12:03pm

Accident reported on eastbound Thruway

posted by Billie Owens in Le Roy, news, accidents.

A two-car accident with minor injuries is reported on the eastbound Thruway at mile marker 384.8. Le Roy fire and ambulance are responding.

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.: Bergen's ambulance is responding instead, as mutual aid for Le Roy's call.

UPDATE 12:19 p.m.: A second ambulance was also en route to the accident, but command just cancelled both. No injuries reported; no transport required.

UPDATE 12:27 p.m.: The Le Roy assignment is back in service.

