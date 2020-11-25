Accident with injuries reported on Ellicott Street Road, Bethany

A motor-vehicle accident with injuries is reported at 5488 Ellicott Street Road, Bethany. The location is between Main Road and Clapsaddle Road. Stafford Fire Department and Mercy medics are also responding.

UPDATE 4:23 p.m.: Fire police are responding for traffic control.

UPDATE 4:31 p.m.: Injuries do not appear to be serious according to a first responder.

UPDATE 5:05 p.m.: A sedan was pulling out of a driveway onto northbound Route 63 and it pulled into the path of a southbound Chevrolet. No one in the sedan was injured. The two occupants of the Chevrolet were sitting up and talking with medics and were going to transportated to a hospital for evaluation. The investigation is ongoing. It is unknown at this time whether citatations will be issued.