Accident with injuries reported on Route 77 in Alabama

A two-car accident with injuries is reported in Alabama on Route 77 north of Judge Road. It is partially blocking traffic. A female has an ankle injury and another person has abdominal pain.

Mercy medics and Alabama Fire Department are responding. A second ambulance from Medina is called for mutual aid.

Fire police are asked to divert southbound traffic to the west at Judge Road and northbound traffic to the east at Ham Road for now.

(Responders are advised that a second accident is in the area -- at 7006 Alleghany Road, just south of Judge Road. There is one patient with a minor injury in that accident.)

UPDATE 7:21 a.m.: One of the patients is a sign-off. Two flatbed tows are called.