Accident with pole down reported in Stafford

A one-car accident is reported just west of the intersection of East Bethany-Le Roy Road and Roanoke Road in Stafford. The vehicle struck a pole and it is down. Wires are possibly in the roadway.

The operator was out of the vehicle and "walking toward Le Roy," says the dispatcher, and is now with a first responder. It is unknown if the driver is injured. Stafford Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 8:26 a.m.: A deputy at the scene reports heavy front-end damage and calls for a flatbed tow truck. The vehicle is about 15 feet off the roadway.

UPDATE 8:28 a.m.: The pole is snapped in half and a heavy wire is hanging low over the roadway.