ACORNS invites you to enjoy snowshoeing on the trails of GC Park & Forest

Everyone is invited to come explore 12 miles of trails in the 431-acre Genesee County Park and Forest in East Bethany. Wintertime hiking is especially beautiful.

Snowshoes must be used. You may bring your own or rentals are available at the Interpretive Nature Center December through March, weather permitting: starting at 10 a.m. on Thursdays and Fridays; 12 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Ending time for all days is 3 p.m.

Sizes are available for age 3 and up.

Fee: $5/person. All proceeds go to the ACORNS group supporting the parks -- the Association for Conservation of Recreational and Natural Spaces Inc. The park and forest are not handicapped accessible.

Preregistration recommended, call 585-344-1122!

Snowshoe Trail Group Hikes are also an option at Genesee County Park & Forest on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m January and February, by reservation only and weather permitting.

Fee: $5/person; minimum group fee $75.

Handicapped accessible: No.