March 12, 2020 - 12:47pm
Alabama-Oakfield Senior Lunch Group 'We've Only Just Begun' cancels meetings until further notice
posted by Billie Owens in Alabama-Oakfield Senior Luncheon Group, We've Only Just Begun.
Public Notice
The Alabama-Oakfield Senior Lunch Group – "We’ve Only Just Begun" – has decided to cancel the monthly lunch meetings until further notice.
The next one was scheduled for March 17.
The group is also cancelling the scheduled April 27th bus trip to Orleans County.
They will advise when meetings will once again take place.