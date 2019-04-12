April 12, 2019 - 2:45pm
Alexander United Methodist Church Kids Art Studio has debut exhibit now on display at GO ART!
posted by Billie Owens in news, alexander, GO ART!, kids art studio, AUMC, Announcements.
Submitted photo and press release:
Alexander United Methodist Church (AUMC) Kids Art Studio presents their first exhibit on display now at GO ART! through May 4.
There will be an artist reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23.
The gallery is open:
Thursday & Friday -- 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday -- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
GO ART! is located in the historic Seymour Place building in Downtown Batavia at 201 E. Main St.
Recent comments