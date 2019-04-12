Alexander United Methodist Church Kids Art Studio has debut exhibit now on display at GO ART!

Submitted photo and press release:

Alexander United Methodist Church (AUMC) Kids Art Studio presents their first exhibit on display now at GO ART! through May 4.

There will be an artist reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23.

The gallery is open:

Thursday & Friday -- 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday -- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

GO ART! is located in the historic Seymour Place building in Downtown Batavia at 201 E. Main St.