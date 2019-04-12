Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 12, 2019 - 2:45pm

Alexander United Methodist Church Kids Art Studio has debut exhibit now on display at GO ART!

posted by Billie Owens in news, alexander, GO ART!, kids art studio, AUMC, Announcements.
Submitted photo and press release:
 
Alexander United Methodist Church (AUMC) Kids Art Studio presents their first exhibit on display now at GO ART! through May 4.
 
There will be an artist reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23.
 
The gallery is open:
 
Thursday & Friday -- 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday -- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
 
GO ART! is located in the historic Seymour Place building in Downtown Batavia at 201 E. Main St.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2019

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button