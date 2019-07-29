Alzheimer’s disease programs and services being offered in Genesee County

Press release:

Do you know the difference between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia? Learn the facts during a free educational program in Batavia."Understanding Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia" is a free program that will be presented by experts with the Alzheimer’s Association® Western New York Chapter at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The Genesee County Office of Aging at 2 Bank Street will host the class.

While Alzheimer’s disease currently cannot be prevented or slowed, there are steps to take and recommendations to follow in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise and cognitive activity that promote healthy aging.

Learn more during a free educational program offered by dementia experts at the Chapter in August. "Healthy Living for your Brain and Body" will be presented at 1 p.m. at the New York State Veterans Home at 220 Richmond Ave. in Batavia on Monday, Aug. 12.

Registration is required for both programs by calling the Chapter office during traditional business hours at (716) 626-0600, ext. 313, or 24-hours a day, 7-days a week at 800-272-3900.

Additionally, the Chapter oversees several monthly caregiver support group meetings across the county, which allow caregivers to connect with others facing similar challenges and hear advice for overcoming them:

3 rd Wednesday (Aug. 21) at 7 p.m. – Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St. in Batavia

Wednesday (Aug. 21) at 7 p.m. – Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St. in Batavia 3 rd Thursday (Aug. 22) at 1 p.m. – Genesee County Office for the Aging, 12 Bank St. in Batavia

Thursday (Aug. 22) at 1 p.m. – Genesee County Office for the Aging, 12 Bank St. in Batavia 2nd Monday (Aug. 12) at 2 p.m. – The Greens of Le Roy, 1 West Ave. in Le Roy

Community social programs, or respites, are also available every month in Batavia and Corfu. This program provides relief to those who care for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia and offers them some time to refresh and recharge, while their loved one is engaged in social activities in a safe environment.

First Presbyterian Church of Batavia offers this free service on the fourth Monday (Aug. 26) from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. For additional information, please call Mickey Rodak at (585) 455-5940.

Local residents now have a second Batavia location for this service. On the second Monday of each month (Aug. 12) St. James Episcopal Church at 405 E. Main St. will offer a four-hour program, starting at 10:30 a.m. Those interested in this respite should call Barbara King at (585) 343-6802.

Indian Falls United Methodist Church at 7908 Allegany Road offers a respite program on the third Wednesday (Aug. 21) from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call Celinda McQuiston at (585) 762-9105.

To learn more about other Alzheimer’s Association programs and services, contact the WNY Chapter office at 800-272-3900.

You can also access dementia care programs and resources by calling the Genesee County Office for the Aging at (585) 343-1611.