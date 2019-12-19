Alzheimer's Association of WNY offers free education programs about dementia and caregiver support services

Press release:

The Alzheimer’s Association® Western New York Chapter offers a number of free education programs about dementia and support services for those living with dementia and caregivers all across the region and has a program scheduled in Genesee County in January.

Chapter experts will present "Know the 10 Warning Signs" in Batavia on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 4:30 p.m. The free class, at The Manor House (427 E. Main St.), outlines common changes that may indicate some type of cognitive impairment and lead to early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia.

“This is a great tool for starting a conversation with your doctor about changes you notice,” says WNY Chapter Program Director Rachel Rotach. “We also have resources across Genesee County to help those living with the disease and their care partners to ensure they are living a full life while making plans for the future”.

Preregistration is strongly encouraged by calling the Chapter during traditional business hours at (716) 626-0600, ext. 313, or 24-hours a day, 7-days a week at 800-272-3900

Additionally, the Chapter oversees several monthly caregiver support group meetings across the county, which allow caregivers to connect with others facing similar challenges and hear advice for overcoming them:

3 rd Wednesday (Jan. 15) at 7 p.m. – Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St. in Batavia

Community social programs, or respites, are also available every month in Batavia and Corfu. This program provides relief to those who care for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia and offers them some time to refresh and recharge, while their loved one is engaged in social activities in a safe environment.

St. James Episcopal Church at 405 E. Main St. in Batavia offers a four-hour program, starting at 10:30 a.m. on the second Monday of every month (Jan. 13). Those interested in this respite should call Barbara King at (585) 343-6802.

First Presbyterian Church of Batavia also offers this free service on the fourth Monday (Jan. 27) from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. For additional information, please call Mickey Rodak at (585) 455-5940.

And Indian Falls United Methodist Church in Corfu at 7908 Alleghany Road offers a respite program on the third Wednesday (Jan. 15 ) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call Celinda McQuiston at (585) 762-9105.

To learn more about other Alzheimer’s Association programs and services, contact the WNY Chapter office at 800-272-3900. You can also access dementia care programs and resources by calling the Genesee County Office for the Aging at (585) 343-1611.

