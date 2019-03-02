Alzheimer's Association offers free programs and support services for caregivers this month in Genesee County

Press release:

The Alzheimer’s Association® Western New York Chapter is offering a number of free programs and supportive services across Genesee County in March.

Chapter dementia educators will present "Effective Communication Strategies" at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at The Manor House at 427 E. Main St. in Batavia.

This program is ideal for care partners of those living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia, as it offers verbal and nonverbal strategies for caregivers to more effectively understand and communicate. Dinner will also be served, so preregistration is required by calling 1.800.272.3900 or 716.626.0600.

Additionally, the Chapter trains facilitators to lead several monthly caregiver support groups across the county, which allow caregivers to connect with others facing similar challenges and hear advice for overcoming them:

Third Wednesday (March 20) at 7 p.m. – Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St. in Batavia

Third Thursday (March 21) at 1 p.m. – Genesee County Office for the Aging, 12 Bank St. in Batavia

Second Monday (March 11) at 2 p.m. – The Greens of Le Roy, 1 West Ave. in Le Roy

Community social programs, or respites, are also available every month in Batavia and Corfu. This program provides relief to those who care for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia and offers them some time to refresh and re-charge, while their loved one is engaged in social activities in a safe environment.

First Presbyterian Church of Batavia offers this free service on the fourth Monday (March 25) from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. For additional information, please call Mickey Rodak at (585) 455-5940.

Indian Falls United Methodist Church at 7908 Allegany Road offers a respite program on the third Wednesday (March 20) from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call Celinda McQuiston at (585) 762-9105.

To learn more about other Alzheimer’s Association programs and services, contact the WNY Chapter office at 1.800.272.3900.

You can also access dementia care programs and resources by calling the Genesee County Office for the Aging at 585.343.1611.