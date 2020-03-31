Alzheimer's Association WNY now offering free, live, virtual programs and services for dementia patients and caregivers

Press release:

The Alzheimer's Association Western New York Chapter is now offering free, live, virtual programs and services to ensure dementia caregivers, those living with the disease and family and friends have access to vital information.

Across New York, it is estimated there are more than 400,000 individuals living with some type of dementia, with another 1 million+ people providing some kind of care for them.

Their needs for access to help, support and education is ongoing, and to address those needs, the Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter is offering a number of virtual programs accessible from any location via computer or mobile device.

Below are education programs scheduled for April, plus information on how to access the programs. Confidential care-planning meetings are also ongoing via virtual tools, as are caregiver support group meetings.

Chapter dementia care consultants are planning a number of free online classes for participants to attend from the safety and comfort of their own homes. In the month of April, these education programs will be offered virtually:

Overview of Virtual Programs and Services

Friday, April 3 -- 2 p.m.

Friday, April 17 - 2 p.m.

Understanding Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia

Tuesday, April 7 -- noon

Tuesday, April 14 -- noon

Tuesday, April 21 -- noon

Tuesday, April 28 – noon

Wednesday, April 29 -- 8 a.m.

Know the 10 Warning Signs

Friday, April 10 -- 2 p.m.

Friday, April 24 -- 2 p.m.

Effective Communication Strategies

Thursday, April 2 -- 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22 -- 8 a.m.

Thursday, April 30 -- 6 p.m.

Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors

Thursday, April 9 -- 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15 -- 8 a.m.

Legal and Financial Planning for Dementia

Wednesday, April 8 -- 8 a.m.

Thursday, April 16 – 6 p.m.

Dementia Conversations

Thursday, April 23 -- 6 p.m.

Meaningful Activities for Family Caregivers

Monday, April 20 -- 1:30 p.m.

To register for any/all of these classes and learn how to access them, visit: bit.ly/WNYeducation or call 1.800.272.3900.

Caregiver support group meeting sare also being offered in a number of ways, including telephone conference calls and webinars. To learn more about taking part in a virtual support group meeting, visit: bit.ly/WNYsupport.

The Association’s around-the-clock Helpline is also available to answer questions about programs and how to access them, address concerns, and discuss other resources. That number is 1-800-272-3900.

Confidential care consultations to discuss care planning, finances, and more will continue to be available via telephone to the Helpline: 1-800-272-3900. Video chats are also possible for these free virtual meetings.

And finally, the Association has a dedicated website to help caregivers whose loved one is at home and those whose loved one is residing in an assisted living facility. That website is: alz.org/COVID19.