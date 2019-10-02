Annual 4-H Achievement Night celebrated successful completion of another year
Above photo: Leadership County Medal Award recipients, from left: Eva Rhoads, Brooke Frega, Teagan Mathes, Clare Mathes, (not pictured: Caroline Pelton).
Submitted photos and press release:
The Genesee County 4-H Program celebrated the completion of the 4-H Program Year with its annual 4-H Achievement Night on Thursday, Sept. 26th. More than a hundred 4-H members and their families attended the event at the Genesee County Fairgrounds.
Congratulations to all of the 4-H members and volunteers who received an award.
Highlights include:
- Achievement County Medal: Ian Keberle, Maia Zerillo;
- Community Service County Medal: Eva Rhoads;
- Leadership County Medal: Brooke Frega, Clare Mathes, Teagan Mathes, Caroline Pelton, Eva Rhoads;
- Outstanding First Year Member Award: Thomas Keele, Levi Miller, Riley Smith, Ellie Tanner;
- Club Secretary of the Year: Alexandria Tarbell – ACES Club;
- Club President of the Year: Karly Smith – Boots & Bling Club;
- 4-H Spirit Award: Justin Deleo, Emma Haacke, Tyler Jirovec, Thomas Keele, Evan Winspear;
- Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award: Maggie Winspear;
- 4-H Member of the Year: Becky Kron;
- 10 Year Volunteer Milestone Award: Melissa George, Tom Nesbitt, Hermann Weber;
- 20 Year Volunteer Milestone Award: Dwight Kauppi;
- 30 Year Volunteer Milestone Award: Kathy Winspear;
- Outstanding Volunteer Awards: Debra Baris, Joy Brewer, Julie Ehrmentraut, Melissa George, Todd Hofheins, Amanda Hofheins, Denise Hull, Sue Johnson, Julie Keller, Jamey Pagels, Katie Rhoads, Lindsey Thurber, Kathy Winspear, Lauren Zuber.
Now is a great time to enroll in the Genesee County 4-H Program! New youth members and adult volunteers are always welcome to join.
For more information, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040, ext. 131.
Below: Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award recipient Maggie Winspear.
Bottom photo: Outstanding Volunteer Award recipients, from left: Joy Brewer, Katie Rhoads, Melissa George, Denise Hull, Lauren Zuber, Jamey Pagels, Todd Hofheins, Kathy Winspear.