Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

October 2, 2019 - 2:25pm

Annual 4-H Achievement Night celebrated successful completion of another year

posted by Billie Owens in GC 4-H, Milestones, achievement night.

Above photo: Leadership County Medal Award recipients, from left: Eva Rhoads, Brooke Frega, Teagan Mathes, Clare Mathes, (not pictured: Caroline Pelton).

Submitted photos and press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Program celebrated the completion of the 4-H Program Year with its annual 4-H Achievement Night on Thursday, Sept. 26th. More than a hundred 4-H members and their families attended the event at the Genesee County Fairgrounds.  

Congratulations to all of the 4-H members and volunteers who received an award.

Highlights include:

  • Achievement County Medal: Ian Keberle, Maia Zerillo;
  • Community Service County Medal: Eva Rhoads;
  • Leadership County Medal: Brooke Frega, Clare Mathes, Teagan Mathes, Caroline Pelton, Eva Rhoads;
  • Outstanding First Year Member Award: Thomas Keele, Levi Miller, Riley Smith, Ellie Tanner;
  • Club Secretary of the Year: Alexandria Tarbell – ACES Club;
  • Club President of the Year: Karly Smith – Boots & Bling Club;
  • 4-H Spirit Award: Justin Deleo, Emma Haacke, Tyler Jirovec, Thomas Keele, Evan Winspear;
  • Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award: Maggie Winspear;
  • 4-H Member of the Year: Becky Kron;
  • 10 Year Volunteer Milestone Award: Melissa George, Tom Nesbitt, Hermann Weber;
  • 20 Year Volunteer Milestone Award: Dwight Kauppi;
  • 30 Year Volunteer Milestone Award: Kathy Winspear;
  • Outstanding Volunteer Awards: Debra Baris, Joy Brewer, Julie Ehrmentraut, Melissa George, Todd Hofheins, Amanda Hofheins, Denise Hull, Sue Johnson, Julie Keller, Jamey Pagels, Katie Rhoads, Lindsey Thurber, Kathy Winspear, Lauren Zuber.

Now is a great time to enroll in the Genesee County 4-H Program! New youth members and adult volunteers are always welcome to join.

For more information, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040, ext. 131. 

Below: Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award recipient Maggie Winspear.

Bottom photo: Outstanding Volunteer Award recipients, from left: Joy Brewer, Katie Rhoads, Melissa George, Denise Hull, Lauren Zuber, Jamey Pagels, Todd Hofheins, Kathy Winspear.

Calendar

October 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button