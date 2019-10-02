Annual 4-H Achievement Night celebrated successful completion of another year

Above photo: Leadership County Medal Award recipients, from left: Eva Rhoads, Brooke Frega, Teagan Mathes, Clare Mathes, (not pictured: Caroline Pelton).

Submitted photos and press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Program celebrated the completion of the 4-H Program Year with its annual 4-H Achievement Night on Thursday, Sept. 26th. More than a hundred 4-H members and their families attended the event at the Genesee County Fairgrounds.

Congratulations to all of the 4-H members and volunteers who received an award.

Highlights include:

Achievement County Medal: Ian Keberle, Maia Zerillo;

Community Service County Medal: Eva Rhoads;

Leadership County Medal: Brooke Frega, Clare Mathes, Teagan Mathes, Caroline Pelton, Eva Rhoads;

Outstanding First Year Member Award: Thomas Keele, Levi Miller, Riley Smith, Ellie Tanner;

Club Secretary of the Year: Alexandria Tarbell – ACES Club;

Club President of the Year: Karly Smith – Boots & Bling Club;

4-H Spirit Award: Justin Deleo, Emma Haacke, Tyler Jirovec, Thomas Keele, Evan Winspear;

Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award: Maggie Winspear;

4-H Member of the Year: Becky Kron;

10 Year Volunteer Milestone Award: Melissa George, Tom Nesbitt, Hermann Weber;

20 Year Volunteer Milestone Award: Dwight Kauppi;

30 Year Volunteer Milestone Award: Kathy Winspear;

Outstanding Volunteer Awards: Debra Baris, Joy Brewer, Julie Ehrmentraut, Melissa George, Todd Hofheins, Amanda Hofheins, Denise Hull, Sue Johnson, Julie Keller, Jamey Pagels, Katie Rhoads, Lindsey Thurber, Kathy Winspear, Lauren Zuber.

Now is a great time to enroll in the Genesee County 4-H Program! New youth members and adult volunteers are always welcome to join.

For more information, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040, ext. 131.

Below: Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award recipient Maggie Winspear.

Bottom photo: Outstanding Volunteer Award recipients, from left: Joy Brewer, Katie Rhoads, Melissa George, Denise Hull, Lauren Zuber, Jamey Pagels, Todd Hofheins, Kathy Winspear.