Annual Byron-Bergen hoops match raises money for Sheriff's K-9 and Crossroads House

On Friday, March 22, the staff of Byron-Bergen Central Schools met Genesee County Sheriff’s Office personnel on the basketball court for their annual fundraiser.

While the Sheriff’s Department ultimately scored the most points, the evening’s true goal was to raise money and awareness of programs that support the local community. The Byron-Bergen Sports Boosters organized the game, which raised $2,165.

The proceeds were divided between two causes. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Department received $500 to put toward the care and training of their new K-9 -- Frankie. Frankie joined the force after the passing of K-9 Destro.

“Destro was beloved among the Byron-Bergen students and the school community has proactively embraced Deputy Frankie,” said Genesee County Sheriff Deputy Matt Butler.

Butler participated in the game as part of the Sheriff’s Office team; he is also the Student Resource officer for Byron-Bergen Central Schools.

The remaining $1,665 was donated to the Batavia hospice Crossroads House. Crossroads House is a volunteer-run end-of-life care center providing a homelike setting for terminally ill residents of Genesee and Wyoming counties.

“The Byron-Bergen Sports Boosters put together such a great event to benefit both our home and the Genesee County Sheriff’s K-9 unit,” said Crossroads House Executive Director Jeff Allen.

“We can carry out our mission because we operate in a generous community that appreciates the value of comfort care. Thank you to everyone who organized, participated and attended the Faculty/Sheriff’s Basketball Game.”

During breaks between quarters, fans enjoyed exhibition games between Gillam Grant Youth Basketball League teams, as well as a halftime three-point shootout, and a Sheriff’s Office K-9 demonstration.

Photo credits: Bob Brumsted.

Below: Gillam Grant Youth Basketball exhibition game.

Below: Byron-Bergen Superintendent Mickey Edwards takes a three-point shot during Friday's game.

Below: Halftime three-point shootout.

Below: GC Sheriff's Office demonstration with new K-9 Frankie.

Below: Courtside, fans enjoy the charity basketball game.