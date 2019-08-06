Arc of Genesee Orleans' 15th annual Family & Friends 5K and Fun Walk is Sept. 21 in Elba

Arc of Genesee Orleans will hold its 15th annual Family & Friends 5K and Fun Walk on Saturday, Sept. 21 in Elba.

There will be food, music, kids' activities and face painting at a post-party afterward. It all begins and ends at the Day Habilitation Center, 4603 Barrville Road.

Registration / check-in begins at 8:45 a.m. The 5K run starts at 10 o'clock, with the Fun Walk immediately following.

Register by Sept. 16 for best pricing. After that, rates increase to $25 (5K) and $20 (Fun Walk) up to and including race day.

Sponsorships are available.

Funds raised benefit education through the Arc of Genesee Orleans Mary Anne Graney Memorial Scholarship Fund and programs and services for people served by Arc.

Register online here.

For more information, call Sandy at 585-343-4203, ext. 223.