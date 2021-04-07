Ascension Parish wants your old electronics for recycling to benefit campers touched by cancer

There will be a 13-day electronics recycling event at Ascension Parish in Batavia starting tomorrow, Thursday, April 8, and running through Tuesday, April 20 .

The drop-off site is the garage adjacent to the parking lot behind the parish hall, which is located at 17 Sumner St. Signs will be put up to direct you.

Time is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Sunnking Recycling is handling the recycling.

Proceeds will benefit Camp Good Days & Special Times, an organization is working to help improve the quality of life for children, adults and families whose lives have been touched by cancer.