Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 26, 2018 - 9:40am

Assault reported at Tim Hortons downtown

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news, crime, scanner.

An assault is reported at Tim Hortons at 20 Main St. in the city. Police are on scene. Mercy medics are called to respond in non-emergency mode.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

September 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
26
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button