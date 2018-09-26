September 26, 2018 - 9:40am
Assault reported at Tim Hortons downtown
An assault is reported at Tim Hortons at 20 Main St. in the city. Police are on scene. Mercy medics are called to respond in non-emergency mode.
>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App
An assault is reported at Tim Hortons at 20 Main St. in the city. Police are on scene. Mercy medics are called to respond in non-emergency mode.
Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments