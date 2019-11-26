Assemblyman Hawley encourages residents to donate food or time to help others enjoy Thanksgiving

From Assemblyman Steve Hawley:

With Thanksgiving and the subsequent holiday season on the horizon, Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) is encouraging residents to consider donating some food or their time to a local food pantry or organization to help those who are less fortunate enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal.

“It gives us perspective and appreciation to set aside time this week to reflect on all the good fortune and success we’ve had throughout the year and visit with family and friends who we may only see during this special time,” Hawley said.

“As you’re enjoying Thanksgiving and the holiday season, please remember that many of our neighbors are struggling. Taking the time to lift them up and offer encouragement will make us all stronger as a community.

“Something as simple as a couple of cans of food or a box of stuffing will mean so much to a local family, and I encourage everyone who is able to donate a couple of items or their time to one of our local food pantries or organizations which do tremendous work this time of year."

Visit here to find a food pantry or donate to one of our local options here in Western New York:

Genesee County Food Pantries