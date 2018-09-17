Assemblyman Hawley issues statement on Collins' decision to remain on the ballot
“I look forward to continuing my dedicated service representing Genesee, Orleans and Monroe counties in the State Assembly. It was a privilege to be considered a top candidate for congress and I am humbled at the outpouring of grassroots and party support I received across Western New York.
"I will continue to travel my Assembly District this fall, listening to the needs and concerns of residents as I make my case for reelection. Tax relief, economic vitality and job growth, providing assistance for our veterans and halting Gov. Cuomo’s radical and dangerous agenda will remain my top priorities.”
