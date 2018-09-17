Local Matters

September 17, 2018 - 6:15pm

Assemblyman Hawley issues statement on Collins' decision to remain on the ballot

posted by Billie Owens in NY27, steve hawley, news.
Statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley:

 

“I look forward to continuing my dedicated service representing Genesee, Orleans and Monroe counties in the State Assembly. It was a privilege to be considered a top candidate for congress and I am humbled at the outpouring of grassroots and party support I received across Western New York.

"I will continue to travel my Assembly District this fall, listening to the needs and concerns of residents as I make my case for reelection. Tax relief, economic vitality and job growth, providing assistance for our veterans and halting Gov. Cuomo’s radical and dangerous agenda will remain my top priorities.”

