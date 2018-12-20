Assemblyman Hawley named Deputy Minority Leader for 2019 Legislative Session

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) is pleased to announce he will be the new Deputy Minority Leader for the 2019 Legislative Session. In addition to this position, Hawley will serve on the Agriculture, Insurance, Rules, Veterans’ Affairs and Ways & Means committees.

“With the approaching New Year comes the chance for a better and new New York,” Hawley said. “I am excited and honored to move up into the Deputy Minority Leader position this upcoming session, having previously served as Assistant Minority Leader.

"I look forward to continuing to make a difference and am anxious to get back to Albany and back to work.”