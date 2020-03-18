Attention all UMMC visitors: restricted until further notice with three exceptions

Press release:

Consistent with Governor Cuomo's directive for long-term care facilities, Rochester Regional Health has implemented enhanced visitor restrictions to further protect our patients, our team members, and our community.

United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia is restricting ALL visitors until further notice.

Limited visitation will be allowed for the following patients only:

Pediatric patients may have two designated guardians on site at a time;

Pediatric patients may have two designated guardians on site at a time;
End-of-life patients may have one on-site visitor at a time;

Obstetrical patients may have one on-site visitor at a time.