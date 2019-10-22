Auditions upcoming for Batavia Players' 'A Charles Dicken's Christmas'

Press release:

The Batavia Players are entering the Holiday Season by presenting a truly wonderful Christmas story, "A Charles Dicken’s Christmas." This musical is a highly original take on "A Christmas Carol" that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the holiday classic.

The theater company will be looking for actors and singers between the ages of 8 to senior . Rehearsals are slated to begin the first full week of November. Auditions will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1st and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2nd.

Those interested should check out the Batavia Players website at bataviaplayers.org. Information about auditioning is available on that website.

“This is a great musical for the whole family as well as a wonderful show for someone who may want to try being a part of live theater,” Director Patrick Burk said. “It allows for a wide array of talent, ages and characters as well as some traditional Victorian music and well know Christmas carols.

In the musical, Charles Dickens attempts to provide his publisher with a Christmas story that he promised to write but keeps coming up short. With the aid of his artistic muse, Dickens faces – and comes to terms with – his own troubled youth, learning the true meaning of Christmas and finding the inspiration for his immortal holiday classic.

This humorous and sentimental show is pure family entertainment. Each character in this small cast plays a large part in telling the alternate story of Charles Dickens.

Its rich musical score is sure to put the holiday cheer into every member of the audience. The show will also include a Victorian Christmas chorus as well as some dance and choreography elements. The cast will number approximately 25.

"A Charles Dickens Christmas" is written by Robert Owens Scott with music by Douglas J. Cohen and Tom Toce. It is presented by arrangement through Music Theater International (MTI).