August events announced for Holland Land Office Museum

The Holland Land Office Museum will be hosting its next edition of its Java with Joe E. morning coffee historical discussion. The August meeting will take place on Thursday, Aug. 22nd at 9 a.m. at the museum. This month’s speaker will be Genesee County Historian, Michael Eula, Ph.D. His topic will be “In Only Six Short Years: Genesee County Reacts to the Assassinations of the Kennedys and Martin Luther King Jr.”

Free coffee and donuts will be served during the presentation. Java with Joe E. occurs the fourth Wednesday of every month.