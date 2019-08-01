August events announced for Holland Land Office Museum
Here's the August lineup of happenings at the Holland Land Office Museum.
Trivia Night at the Museum
The Holland Land Office Museum will be hosting the next edition of its Trivia Night at the Museum at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8th. This month’s topic will be the “History of Baseball” with a distinct local twist. Admission is $3/$2 for museummembers. The trivia nights occur the second Wednesday of each month.
Genesee Area Genealogists Writer’s Workshop
The Holland Land Office Museum will be hosting the August meeting of the Genesee Area Genealogists group; Writer's Workshop will be on Monday, Aug. 19th from 10 am to noon. The meeting is open to anyone with an interest in researching family history.
Java with Joe E.
The Holland Land Office Museum will be hosting its next edition of its Java with Joe E. morning coffee historical discussion. The August meeting will take place on Thursday, Aug. 22nd at 9 a.m. at the museum. This month’s speaker will be Genesee County Historian, Michael Eula, Ph.D. His topic will be “In Only Six Short Years: Genesee County Reacts to the Assassinations of the Kennedys and Martin Luther King Jr.”
Free coffee and donuts will be served during the presentation. Java with Joe E. occurs the fourth Wednesday of every month.
Guest Speaker Series: “Legends, Lore and Secrets of Western New York” by Lorna Czarnota
The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to present our latest member of our Guest Speaker Series. Local author and storyteller Lorna MacDonald Czarnota will be presenting on one of her published works "Legends, Lore and Secrets of Western New York" at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29th.
Czarnota is the author of nine published works, several relating to WNY history, as well as living history performer and musician. She will be available after the presentation to sign any copies of her books, several of which will be available from the museum gift shop. Admission is $3 per person, $2 for museum members.