Back at Petco: Catties and kitties ready, willing and able to be adopted by YOU

Starting this weekend, the shelter cats are back at Petco!

Everyone is welcome to stop by the store in Towne Center at Batavia on Veterans Memorial Drive and take a gander at these furry guests.

One of them is "Chloe" (inset photo left). She is a gray domestic longhair, known to be "quite the character." The intense stare is the first clue, of course. Rescued from the not-so-great outdoors -- for homeless cats anyway -- she was petrified by people (and particularly, it seems, any person wielding a camera).

But Chloe morphs into a social butterfly once she gets acquainted, and likes to get petted and even fetch toys occasionally. Not a big fan of competition, however; it is preferable that no other cats, or young children, or horrors! -- dogs -- get in the way of her bliss -- you.

The Volunteers for Animals at the Genesee County Animal Shelter had to stop taking cats as such as Chloe to Petco for adoption in March​ due to COVID-19.

That put the brakes on an avenue of adoption that began when the store opened in September 2008 -- the ability to adopt cats and kittens directly from the store.

The six cages provided by Petco exponentially increased the chances of finding homes for homeless felines. Petco staff also assists with their daily care and the adoptions.

So it's easy to see why the Volunteers for Animals say they are excited to be able bring them back to Petco.

"We have several beautiful kittens at the store now with more to come," they wrote in an emailed bulletin. "Help get our shelter kitties home!"

You can visit prospective adoptees during regular store hours. Hey, Petco doesn't close until 7 tonight -- that means there's still time to meet-and-greet today!

You can check the Volunteers for Animals website and see the "candidates." If a cat is at Petco, the description will say so. Otherwise, they're at the shelter.

Since June 2, all animal adoptions at the shelter itself continue to be done by appointment. Please email the volunteers at [email protected]org for an application and to set up an appointment.

Anyone coming into the shelter must wear a face covering and will be asked about current health and recent possible exposures to COVID-19. If you are sick, please do not come to the shelter. They also ask that you limit the number of people per family coming to the shelter to adopt animals.

For adoption, there is a $60 NONREFUNDABLE FEE for all animals, which needs to be cash or a check -- NO CREDIT CARDS. If the animal is not spayed or neutered there is a $35 REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT upon proof of surgery.

An adoption application must be filled out by the person wishing to adopt the animal. Once the application has been reviewed and approved, the potential adopter may visit and meet any of the animals. All cats must leave the shelter or pet store in a cat carrier. Please bring a cat carrier.

All animals older than 3 months of age are given rabies vaccine. Unless there is proof of a prior rabies vaccine, the vaccine is good for one year. All animals are given at least one dose of deworming medication. All cats receive a feline distemper combo vaccine (good for one year) and are tested for FeLV/FIV.

FYI: You may want to take the time to read up on Adopting a Cat.

Remember: Volunteers For Animals is always in need of monetary donations for the animals at the Genesee County Animal Shelter.

Their largest expense is veterinary care for sick and injured animals. A great deal of their money is spent spaying and neutering as many animals as possible BEFORE they leave the Shelter. Spaying and neutering animals is the ONLY way to reduce the number of homeless animals.

In addition to vet care, they also purchase FIV/FeLV tests for cats and heartworm tests for dogs. Please consider making a donation today. All donations to Volunteers For Animals, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, are tax-deductible.

You can make a donation through the Paypal button on the Volunteers for Animals home page, or by mailing a check to:

Volunteers For Animals

PO Box 1621

Batavia, NY 14021

Petco Hours

(Phone: 343-1426)

Sunday -- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday through Satruday -- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

GC Animal Shelter, 3841 W. Main Street Road, Town of Batavia

(Phone: 343-6410)

Adoption Hours

Sunday/Monday/Tuesday/Friday -- 1 to 3 p.m.

Wednesday -- 1 to 3 p.m. & 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Closed Thursday

Photo of "Chloe" courtesy of Volunteers for Animals.