Bang a gong: Blue Pearl Yoga hosts Healing Sound Bath Nov. 10

Press release:

Blue Pearl Yoga (200 E. Main St., Batavia) will host a Healing Sound Bath from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10 featuring Sonam Targee of Ancient Universal Medicine, Rochester.

Targeee will also be teaching a three-hour Nada Yoga Workshop that afternoon in cooperation with the Yoga Teacher Training occurring at Blue Pearl.

He is a professional complementary medicine practitioner and musician with more than three decades of experience counseling thousands of people in the art of gaining the knowledge necessary to improve their health.

A Sound Bath is a musical and spiritual journey, a healing meditation through the use of sound and music. It is deeply relaxing and comforting, allowing you to let go of anxiety and worries, open your heart and create a profound sense of inner peace, the place where healing can happen.

The sounds come from many instruments from all around the world, and can include crystal singing bowls, five-metal singing bowls, voice, flutes from around the world, shakers and rattles, didgeridoo, hammer dulcimer, mountain dulcimer, tanpoori, tabla, frame drum, gongs, recorders, harmonium, and harmonica.

The music is evocative of ancient temples, caves, and ancient tree groves. No participation other than active listening is required. It’s like a purifying shower of love through sound!

A Sound Bath uses the ancient Indian system of Nada Yoga, the science of sound for transformation. In Yogic philosophy (and quantum physics) everything in the universe is made of energy and possesses a basic vibration that interacts with everything else, including your body and mind. If you can imagine your body like a guitar, disease and discomfort can arise because your guitar strings are out of tune, the music of the body has literally gone out of tune.

We can use music, sound, and the principles of Nada yoga to “tune” our bodies, bring back equilibrium, and facilitate healing. Come and experience why music soothes the savage beast. It’s cool science! All are welcome!

Cost is $25 (or two class card punches). Purchase by Friday, Nov. 9. Tickets can be purchased at bp-yoga.com.