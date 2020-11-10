Local Matters

November 10, 2020 - 4:48pm

Barn fire reported on East Road in Batavia

posted by Billie Owens in fire, batavia, news.

A fully involved barn fire is reported at 4787 East Road in Batavia. It is next to a house. The location is between Putnam and Creek roads. Town of Batavia Fire Department is responding.

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: A first responder on scene confirms it's a working barn fire.

UPDATE 4:54 p.m.: The barn is "on the ground" so command says firefighters will be concentrating their efforts on saving the house, which is about 25 yards away. There is a good-sized propane tank in the vicinity of the barn. East Road will shut down at both ends -- Putnam and Creek roads.

Editor's Note: About 10 updates were lost from this post after a technical glitch occurred. The following is a summary of them.

UPDATE 6:08 p.m.: Bergen fire was called to Town of Batavia's station #2 to fill in, then switched to station #1. Elba was called to the scene. National Grid was called in; no ETA. Command reported the barn blaze was squelched to hot spots and they were working to douse those. Mercy medics on scene were asked to evaluate a firefighter, then called for an ambulance. The ambulance was called to proceed in emergency mode, then a second ambulance was called in. Two firefighters suffered some degree of smoke inhalation. The East Battalion communication channel was released and they are wrapping up operations on East Road.

More T/K

