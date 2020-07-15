Barn fire reported on Harper Road in Darien

A barn fire with a lot of smoke and some flames showing is reported in Darien at 9796 Harper Road. No people are believed to be inside the barn, but there are probably farm animals inside.

No propane tanks can be seen near the building, according to the caller to dispatch. The location is between Harper Sumner and Richley roads.

Darien Fire Department is dispatched along with Mercy medics and mutual aid from Corfu and Alexander fire departments.

UPDATE 2:39 p.m.: According to a first responder on scene, the fire is contained to one bale of hay inside a small one-story metal shielded structure. The structure is not on fire and they are pulling out the bale of hay that is ablaze.

UPDATE 2:42 p.m.: Now the fire is going into the 30 by 50 foot structure and command says firefighters "should be able knock it down quickly" with a single line.

UPDATE 3:06 p.m.: The fire was extinguished about 10 minutes ago. No structural damage. The assignment will be back in service soon.