Barn homes needed for Precious and George, no adoption fee

The Volunteers For Animals need to find barn homes for kitties Precious and George. There is no adoption fee for them.

Precious is a beautiful brindle tiger, sweet and friendly "on her own terms," but like all of us, she "has her moments." Doubtful? Just meet that unwincing deadeye stare of hers.

They say she has really made progress but would probably do best with some independent time on her own.

George is rather pugilistic looking, a veteran of the strife of survival. He was rescued by some very nice and decent people and came in quite skinny, dirty and sick.

The champ is doing much better but is used to the outdoors and would be happier in that setting.

Both cats have been tested, vaccinated and spayed/neutured.

The volunteers aren't asking for the world, just good shelter, food, water and some human companionship.

If you can do right by these creatures of the good Earth, please call the Genesee County Animal Shelter at (585) 343-6410, option 7, or email: [email protected]

The Genesee County Animal Shelter is located 3841 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

Adoption Hours:

Sunday - Friday 1 - 3 p.m. (closed on Thursdays)

Wednesday 7 - 9 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

"When you adopt a shelter pet you help to save two lives: the one you bring home and the one who takes its place."