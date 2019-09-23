Basketball mini camp to be offered next month at BHS for boys in grades seven to 12

Press release:

Batavia Varsity Basketball Coach Buddy Brasky will hold a Basketball Mini Camp at the Batavia High School gym this fall.

This Mini Camp is for boys in grades seven through 12.

The camp will start Monday Oct. 7th, from 7-9 p.m. and run every Monday and Thursday until Oct. 31st.

This program is for the experienced and serious player only!

The program will consist of one hour of skill training and one hour of playing.

The cost is $95.

For more information call Coach Brasky at 585-356-4050 or email [email protected]

PLAYERS MUST BRING THEIR OWN BASKETBALLS.

For a PDF of an application, click here.