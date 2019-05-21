Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 21, 2019 - 4:59pm

Basketball Training Camp in city schools is July 8 to Aug. 9, cost is $350

posted by Billie Owens in sports, news, basketball.

Press release:

Batavia High School Coach Buddy Brasky will hold Basketball Training Camp at the Batavia City Schools this summer.

This is a six-week program that will emphasize offensive skill development.

The program is open to anyone, male or female, from grades seven to college. Cost for the program is $350.

Brasky will be joined by: skills instructor Tim Sullivan; Tom Redband -- Girls Varsity coach at Elba High School; Matt Shay -- Boys Varsity coach at Pembroke High School; Billy Truitt -- former Division 1 and professional basketball player; and Bill Pitcher -- longtime area basketball player and coach.

Basketball Training Camp will be held from July 8th to Aug. 9th. There will be two sessions:

  1. Monday/Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for boys in grades nine to college.
  2. Tuesday/Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. for boys in grades seven and eight, and girls in grades seven to college.

For an application call or text Buddy Brasky at 585-356-4050 or email: [email protected]

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button