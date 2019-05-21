Basketball Training Camp in city schools is July 8 to Aug. 9, cost is $350

Press release:

Batavia High School Coach Buddy Brasky will hold Basketball Training Camp at the Batavia City Schools this summer.

This is a six-week program that will emphasize offensive skill development.

The program is open to anyone, male or female, from grades seven to college. Cost for the program is $350.

Brasky will be joined by: skills instructor Tim Sullivan; Tom Redband -- Girls Varsity coach at Elba High School; Matt Shay -- Boys Varsity coach at Pembroke High School; Billy Truitt -- former Division 1 and professional basketball player; and Bill Pitcher -- longtime area basketball player and coach.

Basketball Training Camp will be held from July 8th to Aug. 9th. There will be two sessions:

Monday/Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for boys in grades nine to college. Tuesday/Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. for boys in grades seven and eight, and girls in grades seven to college.

For an application call or text Buddy Brasky at 585-356-4050 or email: [email protected]