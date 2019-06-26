Batavia 24U Blue Devils win sixth in a row to remain unbeaten

Story by Dan McComb:

The Batavia 24U Blue Devils Baseball Team beat the Lake Erie Blue Wahoos 8-0 Tuesday at Genesee Community College.

Zeke Lynn went the distance on the mound, giving up two hits while only throwing 81 pitches. Lynn was aided by a triple play and a double play.

The triple play occurred in the bottom of the fourth inning with the bases loaded and Batavia leading at that point, 1-0. The ball was hit to Casey Radka at short and he threw home for the force out. The runner at second rounded third base and Ryan Mullen, the catcher, threw to third base and in a run-down that runner was tagged out for the second out. That runner interfered with Mullen, and the third out was called.

In the bottom of the fifth inning Batavia turned the double play when Lynn fielded a hard-hit grounder and threw to Radka at short who fired to AJ Marcello at first base for the double play.

Batavia scored their first run in the first inning when Dion Rosalina singled and went to second on a passed ball and came home on a pop up to the infield which was misplayed by the Wahoo infield to score Rosalina.

Batavia scored again in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it 2-0 when Radka doubled and came home on an error by the left fielder who dropped a fly ball.

Batavia broke it open with three more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to make it 5-0. Josh Baptiste walked, as did Josh Bradley, and Baptiste came home on an RBI double by Jerry Reinhardt. Bradley came home on a sacrifice fly by Rosalina.

Batavia added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Mullen walked, Luke McComb singled and AJ Marcello singled home Ryan Mullen. Tristan Aldinger then delivered a two-run triple to drive in McComb and Marcello to get Batavia’s seventh and eighth runs of the game.

Radka led the 12-hit attack, going three for three with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base. Aldinger went two for four with two RBIs. Marcello went two for three with a run scored and an RBI.

Batavia’s next game is at home at GCC is Friday night against the 3-1 Gators.

Batavia is now 6-0 on the season.