Batavia attorney Tom Williams chosen as GOP's Family Court judge nominee on November ballot

Statement from Batavia-based attorney Thomas D. Williams:

"I am honored to announce that I have been selected by the Genesee County Republican Party as their candidate for Family Court Judge in the election to be held on Nov. 3.

"My extensive experience as an attorney in private practice for 35 years and as Batavia Town Court Justice since 2008 has prepared me for this important responsibility.

"Family Court addresses some of the most difficult problems our citizens face, including: custody and visitation rights of parents, grandparents and others; the abuse and neglect of children; juvenile delinquency; domestic violence; and myriad other matters critical to the well-being of our children, their families, and the community as a whole.

"In my career as an attorney and town justice, I have developed the skills needed to address these various issues. Much of my work has involved coordinating with the law enforcement and social services agencies in our community, and collaborating with the staff, fellow attorneys, and mediators that work within our Family Court System.

"It is my hope that my efforts will have a positive impact on people’s lives. I look forward to dedicating myself wholeheartedly to the challenges ahead and the hard work required to be the Family Court Judge the people of Genesee County deserve."

Thomas D. Williams

The Williams Law Firm

2 Court Street Plaza

Batavia